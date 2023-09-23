James Corden: Cambridge diner makes Gavin and Stacey plea
A diner has told how she suggested a script line for the Gavin and Stacey TV series after meeting James Corden in a restaurant.
Andrea Rusted and her work colleagues came across the star eating at Browns in Cambridge on Thursday.
The final episode of the hit TV show, broadcast in 2019, left fans on a cliff-hanger when Nessa proposed to Corden's character Smithy.
Ms Rusted said they mentioned the scene to Corden and "told him to say yes".
"He just laughed at me, and said 'I haven't even written anything yet'," she said.
Ms Rusted said she and three friends had birthdays all within a two-week period and were at the restaurant to celebrate.
"They gave us a really nice table, and on the next table was James Corden. We were all a bit star-struck," she said.
The 51-year-old, from Girton, near Cambridge, said they asked him for a photo as he was getting ready to leave.
"He said, 'No problem.' And he just grabbed my phone and started taking selfies with us all," she said.
Ms Rusted added he was "joking about" with them and "looked like he was at home" in the restaurant.
Corden returned to the UK after leaving his position hosting the Late Late Show in America in April.
The 45-year-old became known for his role as Smithy in the sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which ran from 2007 for three series and was set in Barry, in the Vale of Glamorgan, and Billericay, in Essex.
Corden was co-creator of the show alongside Ruth Jones, who played Nessa, and he has not confirmed if he would make any more episodes.
He told Ms Rusted he was in Cambridge talking to the Royal Television Society (RTS) about his return to the UK.
The RTS Cambridge Convention 2023, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday at King's College, saw Corden give his first first industry interview since leaving America.
"I genuinely don't know if we'll ever do another one," he told the audience, when asked about the possibility of future Gavin and Stacey episodes.
Ms Rusted said she was "excited" the star was back in the country, and her "unexpected" encounter with him "made my day".
