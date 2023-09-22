Children on Addenbrooke's Hospital wards offered PE lessons
A nine-year-old girl who spent the summer holiday in hospital said its football classes "makes me happy".
Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, is believed to be the first in the country to offer tailored PE lessons to children on its wards.
Ella, who had a kidney transplant two years ago, is a keen footballer who has played in her school's club.
"It's very boring being in hospital, because I'm always in my room, so it's nice coming outside," she said.
Her mother Kelly Gilbert said Ella has been in hospital for four of the last six months, and every time she left with back pain due to "lying in bed for most of the week".
"Getting out of the room gives her a boost, and gets her moving as well - for a nine-year-old to have bad back problems is not good," she said.
"If she's got PE lessons, it's more like normal life and she is not missing out on what other kids have at school."
Pilgrim Pathways School provides education for children and young people with complex mental and physical health needs during their stay at the hospital.
Headteacher Nadine Gooding-Hébert said the children can "feel marginalised from their everyday lives and peer groups", while "a balanced curriculum gives them the chance to re-connect with their 'normal' life".
The school is providing expertise and funding to help put PE on the hospital's school curriculum.
Also involved are KICK, a local charity, Addenbrooke's-based Brainbow, the UK's first rehabilitation service for children with brain tumours, and the hospital's paediatric inpatient physiotherapy team.
Brainbow's specialist paediatric physiotherapist, Becca Knowles said the "huge health benefits" of being physically active include "cardiovascular health, bone health and mental health, in addition to reducing side effects of some treatments, reducing infection risk and even improving treatment outcomes".
"One of my personal highlights has been experiencing the laughter, enjoyment and enthusiasm towards movement and being active," she said.
Ella, who "wants to be on a football team when I'm older" and misses playing with her friends, said: "It's good getting out of the room doing something that makes me happy and keeps me entertained."
