Peterborough drugs gang jailed after kidnap and torture spree
- Published
Six members of a drugs gang that kidnapped, tortured and burnt victims have been jailed.
The men carried out a "three-day kidnap and assault spree" in Peterborough, said Cambridgeshire Police
One incident involved pouring boiling water over a victim, and in another a man was stabbed with a bread knife, the force added.
The longest sentence was for six years and eight months.
On 27 November 2022, brothers Billy and Cameron Black entered a flat in Orton Goldhay with associates Deiter Sayers and Dillon Farrar, police said.
They were allegedly looking for someone over a drugs debt and dealing, and asked an occupant for the person's whereabouts.
Billy Black stabbed the victim in the chest with a bread knife after being told they did not know where the person was.
On 2 January 2023, the brothers, under the order of Sayers, forced a man back to a house in Orton Goldhay and Sayers hit the victim over the head with a hammer.
He forced him to strip naked before throwing boiling water mixed with sugar over him.
The victim was hit with a metal pole between the legs repeatedly before the trio moved him between addresses in the city where the torture continued for two days.
Community 'frightened'
On 3 January, the siblings' father, William Black, was believed to have had a fallout with a man in Orton Goldhay over him not wanting to allow the group to continue using his home to sell drugs.
William Black and his associate Lewis King entered his home and attacked him with baseball bats and metal poles.
The victim was kicked until he faked unconsciousness to stop the attack.
Cambridgeshire Police said during the "three-day kidnap and assault spree", Farrar used a blowtorch to burn a man's hands, arms, and back in Stanground.
All of the men were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, except William Black and Lewis King, who were sentenced on 1 August at Cambridge Crown Court.
- Billy Black, 21, of St Michael's Gate, Peterborough, admitted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and false imprisonment, and was sentenced to six years and six months jail with a further two years on licence
- Deiter Sayers, 18, of The Dell in Peterborough, was jailed for six years and eight months, with a further two years on licence after pleading guilty to GBH with intent, and false imprisonment
- Cameron Black, 20, of no fixed address, admitted false imprisonment and was sentenced to four years and eight months
- Dillon Farrar, 19, of Stragshaw Drive in Fletton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and was sentenced to 57 weeks in prison
- William Black, 44, of Winyates in Orton Goldhay, pleaded guilty to ABH and was jailed for 93 weeks
- Lewis Kay, 42, of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, was jailed for 88 weeks after admitting ABH
Det Con Gordon Logan said: "These were a string of horrendous assaults, all connected to drugs," he said
"I would like to thank all those who have come forward in speaking out about this gang, I know how frightened some people have been and I hope the sentencings come as a warning to others that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously - there is no place for this in our community."
