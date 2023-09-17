Record post-pandemic crowd attends Duxford Air show
- Published
The biggest crowd since before the Covid pandemic gathered at The Imperial War Museum (IWM) in Duxford for its Battle of Britain air show as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
The 33,535 visitors who attended the show were transported back to 1940 with flight displays, music and fashion.
For the first time in 30 years Europe's last airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress flew with the RAF's Avro Lancaster.
Adam Kendall, from the museum, said it was great to see people back.
The B-17, named Sally B, returned to the skies earlier this summer after undergoing maintenance.
Other highlights included the RAF Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a finale of Duxford's famous 'big wing' - a mass formation of 14 Spitfires and four Hurricanes.
World War Two veteran George Dunn served as a pilot for Bomber Command and said it was great seeing so many people, especially children, showing an interest.
He said: "You've only got to look round here today and they're very keen about finding out what happened during the war."
Adam Kendall, head of commercial services at IWM Duxford, said: "Air shows are an incredibly popular form of entertainment, it's the third biggest outdoor activity in the country.
"It's great people are coming back out."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830