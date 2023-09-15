Woman and children found from refrigerated lorry near Cambridge
A woman and her two young children have been rescued from the back of a refrigerated lorry, having apparently been in there for three days.
Police were called to the Cambridge Services on the A14 at about 16:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised a family might be in the lorry, which was carrying a cargo of grapes.
Officers said the family, who had travelled across Europe, were unharmed.
They are now with immigration services, Cambridgeshire Police said.
No arrests have been made.
