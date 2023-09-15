Woman and children found from refrigerated lorry near Cambridge

Police and emergency workers with a lorryCambridgeshire Police
The family was found in the lorry at a services on the A14 at Boxworth, north-west of Cambridge

A woman and her two young children have been rescued from the back of a refrigerated lorry, having apparently been in there for three days.

Police were called to the Cambridge Services on the A14 at about 16:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised a family might be in the lorry, which was carrying a cargo of grapes.

Officers said the family, who had travelled across Europe, were unharmed.

They are now with immigration services, Cambridgeshire Police said.

No arrests have been made.

Cambridgeshire Police
The grapes were unloaded to ensure no-one else was inside the lorry

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.