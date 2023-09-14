Raac: Peterborough's Key Theatre and Regional Pool shut
Two venues in Peterborough have closed after the discovery of crumbling concrete.
Peterborough's Regional Pool and parts of the Key Theatre have shut due to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).
Peterborough City Council (PCC), which owns the venues, said surveys took place on the properties this week.
Landmark Theatres, which runs the Key Theatre, said the main auditorium would remain shut until 15 October.
Other parts of the Key Theatre building, including the studio theatre, box office, spires room, swan room and the tea room are unaffected and safe to occupy, Landmark Theatres said.
A spokesperson for PCC said: "Raac has been identified in the auditorium roof construction at Key. So, as a precaution, the council has worked with the operators of the theatre to close the auditorium."
Worries continue for the the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre on Bishops Road, which was already shut for asbestos removal.
The council confirmed there was widespread Raac at the building and "additional work is needed to understand the extent of the impact".
'Working hard to limit disruption'
Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the council, said: "The detailed surveys that we are now carrying out on the Key Theatre and the Regional Pool will mean that we have a better idea of the work needed to ensure that the buildings are safe and when they may be able to reopen.
"Both operators are in contact with their customers and are working hard to limit disruption.
"We know this is disappointing news, but our priority has to be the safety of the staff at these locations and the public."
Organisers at Key Theatre said shows will most likely be rescheduled or moved to the New Theatre on Broadway.
Paul Jepson, CEO and creative director of Landmark Theatres, said: "We are saddened by this discovery in our venue and this news is breaking at such a busy time in our programme.
"Having to close the main house at the Key will be disappointing to our audiences. Equally, we know that they understand that we must put their safety and wellbeing first.
"We will work with partners and stakeholders to get this situation sorted swiftly so that we can welcome our audiences back to their exceptional local theatre."
