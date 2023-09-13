Peterborough street shut by police after 'concerns for a man'
- Published
A busy road has been closed as armed police officers respond to "concerns for a man in a house".
Officers were called to Audley Gate, Netherton in Peterborough around 02:00 BST this morning.
Residents told the BBC they "were woken up with shouting and loud noises" and discovered a "huge police" response.
Officers said they were still talking to the individual and the road had been closed as a precaution.
Resident Martin Moore said: "Our house backs onto the Audley gate and my wife and I were woken up with loud shouting in the night. But it stopped after a little while.
"This morning I was out on my walk and couldn't believe what I was seeing. Huge police activity including dog units, armed police and ambulance service."
Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene talking to the individual. There was a second individual in the property but they have since left the location.
"The road has been closed as a precaution."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.