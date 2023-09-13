Peterborough City Hospital: Still no gas and air for new mums
Women in labour are often being denied their first choice of pain relief, after a hospital suspended gas and air.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust temporarily stopped using Entonox in Peterborough's maternity ward in February.
Some mothers have called the suspension "unfair" and "completely unacceptable".
The trust said it was suspended "to protect midwifery and medical teams" and it was working to reinstate it.
Hollie Nolan gave birth to a baby boy, Cole, on 9 September at Peterborough City Hospital (PCH), describing her experience as "challenging".
During her two previous births she had relied on gas and air - a combination of nitrous oxide and oxygen which helps with pain relief and anxiety.
The mum-of-three agreed to be transferred to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, run by the same trust, around half hour away in Huntingdon so she could still access the drug, but on the day it was full and she had to give birth at PCH.
"This meant no pain relief as I was already fully dilated when I arrived. I went into the birthing pool but my labour slowed and the baby turned so was stuck. I ended with a forceps delivery and not the birth I planned," she said.
Jayde Allen was successfully transferred to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, where she delivered her baby boy Rex a few days ago.
Having used it for her first baby, Ms Allen said "she couldn't do without gas and air" and she was "well taken care of" at the hospital.
'Unacceptable in modern Britain'
Nicola Robbins also opted to deliver her baby boy at Hinchingbrooke last year. She relied on gas and air as a pain relief but had to be given an epidural as well after a long induced labour.
"Simply offering paracetamol as a pain killer is not acceptable," she said. "I think it's barbaric that women are being asked to give birth like we are in the Victorian era.
"The alternative epidural injection comes with risks and not all women make it in time for one.
"Women shouldn't have to be waiting for anaesthetists or forced to give birth with paracetamol. It's completely unacceptable in modern Britain."
Bethany Hollie gave birth to her baby girl Penny Rose three weeks ago at PCH. She had to be induced at 37 weeks and was "very worried about not having gas and air available".
But she had a positive experience with a combination of paracetamol and the opioid pain-relief medicine pethidine.
She said: "I was induced due to restricted growth and was constantly strapped to the monitor. But I was informed of no gas and air a week prior to my induction.
"Towards the end I was also given pethidine. I have to say I coped quite well.
"I could walk around the hospital and I had a birthing ball which really helped. My midwives were very supportive and really helped ease my nerves."
'Should be back soon'
The trust suspended gas and air, along with a number of hospitals in England, after research showed that acute exposure can lead to anaemia and potential fertility issues.
But NHS England said hospitals should only suspend it as "a last resort".
Jo Bennis, chief nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said the experience of women in labour and the safety of their staff remains the trust's priority.
"We know that it has been an anxious and unsettling time for our women and our staff," she said.
"I would like to thank them for their patience as we continue to work on safely reintroducing gas and air to our maternity units.
"Our progress has been slower than we would have liked due to currently not being able to find a solution that meets all safety requirements. Our Hinchingbrooke site has several rooms which have gas and air available."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.