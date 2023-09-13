March mother's warning after son injured by dog lead
- Published
A mother has issued a warning over the use of retractable dog leads after her 10-year-old son sustained a neck injury while riding through a park.
Franki was biking home from a youth club in March, Cambridgeshire when a dog owner raised the lead in an attempt to lift it over his head.
Instead, it left a burn mark across his neck and his mother, Hayley, said the injury could have been more serious.
She posted about the incident on Facebook to warn others of the dangers.
The incident happened in West End Park, in March, on the evening of 6 September.
Franki said he had not seen the dog and received help from people in the area, before his mother was called at about 20:15.
Hayley said: "Rather than go down so Franki could ride over it he [dog owner] decided to bring the lead up and its hit his neck."
She said the hospital told her he was lucky to receive only minor burns.
Hayley posted the incident on Facebook to alert others of the danger.
"If you're going to use a retractable dog lead, that's up to you but make sure it's on grassy areas, not where bikes or pedestrians are coming through because it is dangerous, very dangerous," she said.
What is the guidance over retractable leads?
- Retractable leashes are not easily handled with two hands. For strong dogs, using two hands on a regular leash is safest and provides better feedback through the leash to the dog
- Retractable leashes should be reserved for only well-trained, reliable dogs. A dog should be able to walk politely on a loose leash before being introduced to a retractable leash
- Only use retractable leashes in settings and situations where the likelihood of encountering another person, dog, or other distraction is very low
- Only adults should use a retractable leash. Never let a child use a retractable leash
Source: Retractable leads
