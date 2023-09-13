Sepsis: Lawyer hopes to raise awareness after four-time battle
- Published
A lawyer who has battled sepsis four times in the past eight years wants to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms to look out for.
Alexander Davenport, from Cambridge, was first diagnosed with sepsis in 2015 following an infection.
He said: "To go through it four times and be close to death on more than one occasion is nothing short of terrifying."
Sepsis happens when the body attacks itself in reaction to an infection.
The father of one first became ill in 2015 after having a cellulitis infection in his arm, and then also developed a stiff hamstring in his left leg.
A week later, he was taken to A&E after experiencing redness and heat at the site of the pain, and chills, despite having a temperature of 40C (104F).
In the past eight years he has been diagnosed with sepsis on four separate occasions, with a range of symptoms including confusion, nausea, pain, a fever and chills.
He said in 2021 he had to be induced into a coma and was given six hours to live.
"The events of all four occasions will live with me and impact me mentally for the rest of my life as a result of what I went through," he said.
"No-one should have to dictate a will to their father from an ICU bed."
Symptoms of sepsis in adults:
- Confusion or slurred speech
- Extreme shivering or muscle pain
- Passing no urine during a day
- Severe breathlessness
- Mottled or discoloured skin
The UK Sepsis Trust describes the condition as the body's response to an infection where it injures its own tissues and organs and can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and sometimes death.
In the UK, around five people die every hour from sepsis, the trust says.
Mr Davenport, who is a workplace and military injury lawyer, said he was able to understand the signs of sepsis and knew what to look out for when he was diagnosed for a fourth time in July.
He said: "Thanks to my medical history and background knowledge, I know when something's wrong.
"I was able to advocate for myself as a result of this and ensure that I was listened to by the doctors and 999 staff.
"Sepsis takes a huge physical and mental toll on an individual and even having it once is a life-changing experience for many.
"I will carry the physical scars from the multiple tubes and operations I have had for the rest of my life; these are a constant reminder of what I have been through."
World Sepsis Day is on 13 September.
