Peterborough pays tribute to community champion known as 'Mother India'
Tributes have been paid to a mother and community champion credited with opening Peterborough's first Asian convenience store.
Ranjit Kaur, who died this month at the age of 84, helped people of all faiths across the city.
She overcame prejudice becoming a businesswoman and was known for her charity work.
Her son Deljit Singh said she "broke the glass ceiling before the term was even invented".
She arrived in Britain from India in 1952 and helped many people and inspired countless others in her more than 60 years in Peterborough, her son said. He is now raising money in her memory, running for the city's dialysis unit.
Ranjit Kaur opened the convenience store on the city's Cromwell Road in 1964, but it did not go well at first.
"Some people didn't like competition and some put rumours about Asians being unhygienic and that colour would come off on the fresh food," he said.
"No people came to the shop, it was devoid of customers, but she wasn't going to give up. She was a fighter. She employed an English lady and when people saw a white face it attracted other people. She was ahead of her time."
Mrs Kaur helped to create a 'community chest' scheme to bring together members of the Indian and Pakistani community and help them save money when some may have been distrustful of banks.
"To this day I still meet many people from Peterborough's Pakistani community who recall with fondness and gratitude how "Soni Singhny" - the beautiful Sikh lady - helped their families when they were first starting out in the city in the 1970s," he added.
She also built up strong links with the established Peterborough community.
Mr Singh said: "I remember coming home from school and seeing four English women in the kitchen wondering what was happening but she was giving people cookery lessons."
Mrs Kaur had six children, 27 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
One of her grandchildren, Simranjit, has followed her in her love of food and now runs her own street food business.
As well as inspiring others in the community, she also encouraged her own family to do charity work.
"She had a great sense of community and paying it forward, and went out of her way to help others," her son added.