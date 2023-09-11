Peterborough's Ferry Meadows begins 'dogs on leads' trial
- Published
A park trust has created a "dogs on leads" rule at a beauty spot after reports of out-of-control animals.
Peterborough's Ferry Meadows introduced it last week as a short trial on the busiest paths of the park.
In one instance, the operators heard about a dog attacking a swan during nesting season.
Despite resistance from some dog walkers, the Nene Park Trust said feedback overall from visitors had been "positive".
It said: "We are gathering further feedback to see what further changes we can make.
"We will be running the trial until the end of October and will then make further decisions about any changes or tweaks we would like to make."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830