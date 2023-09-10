September heat: Cambridge records 32.8C matching 1949 Maldon record

The National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) at Cambridge recorded the highest temperature in the eastern region since 1949

Temperatures have hit their highest levels in the eastern region for September since 1949.

Cambridge NIAB recorded 32.8C (91.04F), matching the temperature last recorded on 4 September 1949 in Maldon, Essex.

Meteorologist Dan Holley said: "For our region, this is the highest we've recorded this late in the year, and we may actually beat it today."

Saturday was the hottest day of the year, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

It was a very hot and dry day across Cambridgeshire

Mr Holley, from Norwich-based WeatherQuest, said: "As our climate continues to warm, and here in the East of England we've seen the largest increase in temperature in the UK, you are going to continue to push the extreme range of temperatures in this part of the world."

During the 2022 summer heatwave, Cambridge University Botanic Garden recorded 39.9C (103.8F).

Some of the BBC's Weather Watchers contributors captured sunny days across the region.

The sun was captured through a stone cross at Creeting St Mary, Suffolk. The county's highest temperature was 32C (89.9F) on Saturday at Cavendish and Santon Downham
Boats at moor at Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, while the county's highest temperature on Saturday was 32C (89.9F) at Writtle
Cardington and Bedford (above) sizzled at 32C (89.9F) on Saturday
Weather Watcher Viewfinder sought shelter from the heat in the woods at Great Oakley, Northamptonshire. At Pitsford, temperatures also reached 32C (89.9F)
A rural sunrise captured near Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire. The county's highest temperature was 31C (87.8F) at Buntingford
Tibenham, a few miles of west of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, (above), also recorded 32C (89.9F)

