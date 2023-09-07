Cambridge: Campaigners react after congestion charge U-turn
Campaigners who fought against the Cambridge congestion charge have reacted after political support for the plans was withdrawn.
Revised plans were due to be debated earlier but did not go ahead.
Opponents of the scheme said it was "an enormous relief" but campaigners in favour said they felt "let down and angry".
Proposals were in place to charge drivers at least £5 a day to drive into or around the city in peak times.
The Labour group at Cambridge City Council voted on Wednesday to withdraw support for the proposals and said it was worried about the "impact on low-income families".
The Liberal Democrat group at South Cambridgeshire District Council said it "did not feel able to discuss matters" after the party said it did not support the current plans.
Claire King, a retail worker from Cambridge who campaigned against the proposals, said it was "an enormous relief".
She said: "The whole day at work colleagues and customers telling me fantastic news.
"I'm so glad they've come to their senses."
The revised proposals for the potential Cambridge congestion charge were put forward by the Greater Cambridge Partnership's Assembly (GCP) to try to address concerns that had been raised previously.
Under the revised plans, the charge would have raised about £26m a year and helped pay for an expansion of the bus network.
But at the joint assembly meeting, members of the public on both sides of the debate accused the GCP of "failing" the city.
Leanna Etkind, 38, from Cambridge Parents for Sustainable Travel Zone, campaigned for the charge.
She said: "We feel so let down and angry."
"I blame the councillors who have dropped this proposal."
She described it as a "failure in leadership" and added: "What makes me most angry is seeing this dressed up as a social fairness issue."
Councillor Heather Williams, a Conservative, said she wanted the GCP to look at what could be done without a congestion charge.
A decision on what happens next is now due to be made by the executive board at a meeting on 28 September.
