Degree apprenticeships a 'no brainer' says institute
A student who has been working for a digital marketing company part-time during her degree apprenticeship said she felt like she was "winning".
Izzy Yovanova, 22, from Macedonia, is about to start the second year of a four-year course and is working for Big Bear Creative in Cambridgeshire.
Institute for Apprentices and Technical Education said it had seen a rise in degree apprenticeship applicants.
Jennifer Coupland, its chief executive, said the finances were a "no brainer".
"You finish university without any debt," she said.
"It's a real no brainer that young people are turning to these options in increasing numbers.
"We now have over 40,000 starting on degree apprenticeships."
'Getting tuition paid'
Degree apprenticeships provide students with a paid-for degree while getting industry experience and earning a salary.
The employer pays the £9,000 annual university fee and students earn a yearly salary, typically about £20,000.
Ms Yovanova wanted to study graphic design at Loughborough, but due to Brexit her plans changed.
She then began working as a digital marketing executive in St Ives, but still wanted to go to university to further her career.
Her employer was able to provide her with another option - a degree apprenticeship with Anglia Ruskin University. She began studying towards a BSc in Digital Marketing.
Her boss, Emma Shepherd, from Big Bear Creative, said: "Through the apprenticeship... Izzy is increasing her knowledge across digital marketing and getting her tuition paid and wages."
Anglia Ruskin University said: "The number of apprentices who started with us this year is up significantly in the last two years.
"It is expected to rise again, and we have approximately 3,000 degree apprentices studying with us."
Ms Yovanova said: "In these four years I'm going to achieve experience in the workplace.
"I'm going to achieve a degree and I'm on a journey with my partner to buying a new home."
Ms Coupland said there were 165 different kinds of apprenticeships on offer.
