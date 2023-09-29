Make a Difference Awards: Cambridgeshire community heroes celebrated
A visually impaired community football coach and an ovarian cancer campaigner have been honoured by the BBC's Make a Difference Awards.
Zoe Harvey and Craig McMurrough were among eight winners were announced at the ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral.
This year. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, which hosts the awards, received more than 260 nominations from the public.
Ms Harvey, from Cambridge, said: "Being a disabled female, I want to challenge people."
Fundraiser Award - Craig McMurrough
"Sadly, dreadfully, catastrophically for my sister, she was misdiagnosed with fibroids and there wasn't huge big alarms at that point," said Mr McMurrough.
Cheryl died six years ago and Mr McMurrough decided to raise funds for charity Ovacome by climbing, running and wing-walking as Mr Ovary - dressed as a giant ovary.
He said: "I'm not rushing for a fast time. I want people to recognise it, see it read it, take it in.
"Many people don't know what an ovary looks like so it's educational more than anything."
Together Award - Zoe Harvey
Ms Harvey's family are lifelong Cambridge United fans, but she only took up coaching when her son's grassroots team needed help.
"Football has been a very male dominated sport for a long time - there are a lot more females in the game now, but we face additional challenges," she said.
Today, she plays, coaches and fundraises for community football teams, including a mixed disability adult team.
Ms Harvey said: "What I'd love to do is what the [England] women's team have done for football, I'd love disability football to now be doing that."
Kimberley Lavery describes herself as "very shy", so she found her nomination a shock.
She has volunteered in a school and youth club Huntingdon for many years, as well helping launch projects such as a community fridge, hygiene bank, school uniform recycling project and a children's book trolley.
Ms Lavery is also a survivor of domestic abuse and has sat on the Crown Prosecution Panel for Violence Against Women and Girls.
She said: "When you get feedback from people you've helped who tell you how that help has impacted them, their family or the circumstance they're in, then it does sort of choke you up."
Great Neighbour Award - Mahesh Hettiarachchi
Mahesh Hettiarachchi, from Willingham, sold his businesses and focused on helping people after suffering a personal tragedy.
He now operates a community shop and food bank in Cambourne, which has recently expanded to deliveries in nearby villages, helps residents with their paperwork and has opened a warm hub.
"What we are trying to create is a shopping environment for people, so at the same time they can have free food - and also they have access to lot of other essentials, heavily discounted items," he said.
"We've made some tremendous change in their lives and that is the satisfaction we get out of this all."
Bravery Award - Tony De Matteis
The judge for this category chose Tony De Matteis, from Peterborough, because of his "bravery over and over again"
Mr De Matteis was the longest serving member of the UK's only volunteer fire brigade - which operates as a private fire brigade under a contract with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority - until he recently stood down.
For 39 years, he juggled a full-time job with giving up his spare time for free to fight fires.
Mr De Matteis said: "I've had many good times - I've had unfortunately many sad times - but we've saved many lives, we've saved many properties and many animals in my time."
Julie Bennett had recently retired from working in care homes when she was approached about helping Jim Truman, 97.
He had memory loss but was still living independently, until his death earlier this year. His daughter Val Fendley wanted him to remain in familiar surroundings.
She said Ms Bennett, who lives in Yaxley, was "amazing - not only in helping my dad, but in giving me peace of mind he was in safe hands".
Ms Bennett said: "We used to have a laugh with him, we used to watch Only Fools and Horses, which he used to really enjoy."
"Without Reg, the village would be a poorer place - he has led the way for many years in involving the community in improving the environment of Yaxley," said the nomination for Reg Bingham.
Mr Bingham is the founder and chairman of Yaxley Countryside Volunteers and has worked for the wildlife and residents of his village for nearly 40 years.
He maintains hedgerows, plants spring bulbs, has installed dozens of bird and bat boxes - and donates food from his allotment to the local food bank and community fridge.
Mr Bingham began his green activism in the 1980s "and with a few friends, we just started from scratch finding places and have since planted about 4,000 trees", he said.
Community Group Award - Fenland Families and Baby Bank
Volunteer-run Fenland Families and Baby Bank supports more than 300 people each week, focusing on families experiencing poverty and isolation.
The Wisbech-based organisation, which relies on donations, also organises events for children such as visits to Father Christmas.
Volunteer Emma Wilson, who once sought the bank's help, said: "It's scary, because even now we're seeing more and more new people because they need it.
"We had a family last week who had fled domestic abuse and the mum had nothing but the bag on her back.
"The little kids looked like she'd never seen the toys - the look on their faces."
