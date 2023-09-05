Whittlesey Festival returns to town after Covid hiatus
Live entertainment, a craft fair and classic cars are among the highlights of a festival as it returns to a town after a three-year post-Covid break.
Black Eagles Tanzanian Acrobatic and Dance Group is expected to perform at The Whittlesey Festival on Sunday.
Fenland District Council co-organised the pedestrianised event with the Whittlesey Festival Committee.
Town mayor Kay Mayor said she is looking forward to "celebrating the Whittlesey community spirit".
The festival, which was last held in 2019, will return for a 13th edition.
There will be live music, a parade, dancers and a Battle of Britain memorial flight, which usually includes a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, but organisers are expecting just one of them to fly over Whittlesey.
Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for markets and events, said: "Huge thanks and credit have got to go to the festival committee and fundraisers, who have worked tirelessly to bring Whittlesey Festival back, and to all the sponsors who have supported it.
"The 2023 festival promises to be a wonderful event for the town, as previous festivals always have been."
Ms Mayor said: "The community has really supported this event which makes me very proud.
"I really appreciate the fundraising that has taken place to help subsidise the rides and attractions to enable the day to be fun filled for all without some of the financial worry in these difficult times."
