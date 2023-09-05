Peterborough council staff could have paid leave to volunteer
A council is considering giving its staff paid leave to do voluntary work outside their normal job.
Staff at Peterborough City Council could volunteer on company time under plans to retain more employees.
It could include "any activity" that helps the vulnerable, has a positive impact in the community, or improves the environment, for two days a year.
The council's Employment Committee will vote on the idea on Thursday.
Council documents said that acceptable voluntary work would usually be with charities, non-profit organisations, schools, colleges or hospitals.
"Some examples of valuable volunteering activities include working with the homeless, supporting residents with mental health issues, reading buddies in schools to help build literacy, and mentoring of looked-after children," council documents said.
'Difficult to recruit'
The two days off could be taken in hourly blocks or half-days.
The cost would vary depending on pay-grade, but the council gives an example of £218.24 for two days' pay of a grade 8 worker, which is roughly in the middle of its 15 salary tiers.
It said the financial cost of two days' salary would be balanced by benefits such as attracting and engaging staff and promoting the council's reputation.
"Peterborough City Council, like many other councils, finds it difficult to recruit and retain staff in some services," the documents say.
"Other councils have been offering paid volunteer leave for some years. There is an expectation amongst future and current employees that a generous benefits package is offered to all staff."
Peterborough is run by a minority Conservative administration.
