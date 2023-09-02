Stagecoach introduce earlier bus times in Peterborough after complaints
A Stagecoach bus will arrive in central Peterborough 15 minutes earlier each morning after passengers complained they were arriving late to work.
The company said the 37 bus, which runs from Spalding, through Eye to the Queensgate bus station, would now arrive at 08:00 BST rather than 08:15.
Commuters complained after the 36 bus from Eye to Peterborough was cut.
Peterborough's Conservative MP, Paul Bristow, said a replacement minibus for the service had not been "good enough".
Labour Peterborough City councillor Nick Thurlbourn said the changes had resulted in some passengers being late for work.
'Big thanks'
Petitions were also sent to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), which is responsible for transport in the region.
The CPCA said it has now rectified the issue alongside Stagecoach East, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Its leader, the Labour mayor Nik Johnson, said: "I'm really pleased we were able to step in here and help make a difference."
He gave "big thanks to Stagecoach" for being open to the change.
Stagecoach East has also redeployed buses from the 36 route, which it said was "not sustainable" due to low passenger numbers, to the 37 route.
Currently, a minibus tendered by the CPCA runs between Eye and Thorney as a replacement for the 36 service.
Peterborough's Conservative MP, Paul Bristow, has previously said that this was "not good enough" as a solution and that the 36 bus should be reinstated.