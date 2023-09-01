New Christmas market set for Cambridge
Plans have been submitted for a new revamped Christmas market for Cambridge.
The proposals for the festive event in Parker's Piece, next to Gonville Place in Cambridge, have been submitted to Cambridge City Council.
Alpine Christmas Markets Ltd has been appointed by the council to run an annual event in the city.
Organisers said the redesign was based on prior feedback to have "high quality and family friendly attraction."
The proposed event would take place from mid-November to early January with set up and take down time also planned before and after the event.
It will include an open-air ice rink, a lodge bar, Christmas market stalls in traditional timber cabins, food and drink stands, a Santa workshop, a Christmas tree maze, curling lanes, heated domes and traditional fairground rides, including a big wheel and carousel.
'Family friendly'
The event would open seven days a week, 10:00 to 22:00 Sunday to Wednesday, and 10:00 to 23:00 Thursday to Saturday.
No Christmas event was held last year after the organisers of the annual North Pole event pulled out.
Organisers said the event has been re-designed in response to the feedback provided from previous Christmas events. It will now focus more on a "family friendly attraction with a Christmas theme for the community including an ice rink, food and drink concessions, and market stalls".
It also added that it would remove the "thrill" type fairground rides and replace it with traditional big wheel and carousel rides in response to concerns raised over "noise and disturbance".
The new proposals include a report specifically explaining how the organisers hope to protect and re-establish the grass impacted by the event.
Organisers proposed to use an "innovative grass plant regulator" which it said will slow down the plants growth and make the turf "less susceptible to stress".
It added protection will be put down before the rides are installed and said the area is proposed to be fenced off after the rides are removed to allow the turf to receiver.
The application is now expected to be considered by the city council before a decision is made on whether the event can go ahead.