Cambridgeshire: Woman denies McDonald's slavery charges
- Published
A woman accused of forcing vulnerable men to work at McDonald's and taking their wages said she did not agree with the charges against her.
Ernest Drevenak, 44, and Veronica Bubencikova, 45, are accused of controlling the men's employment and income at a fast food branch in Cambridgeshire.
The prosecution said all the complainants were Czech nationals.
Both defendants deny all modern slavery charges against them.
The pair are accused of six counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, five of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and three counts of fraud.
Cambridge Crown Court heard police had found five of the alleged victims after arriving at the branch of McDonald's on 23 October 2019 and began a modern day slavery investigation.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said each of them had been "lured to working in the UK under the pretence of a better life".
Giving evidence through an interpreter, when asked by her barrister Neil Fitzgibbon what she said to every one of the 14 allegations she faced, Ms Bubencikova responded: "I don't agree with them at all."
'Never saw wages'
She detailed her background, stating that she moved to the UK for medical care for her son.
He was born in the UK in 2005, premature and with breathing problems, and she detailed issues around certification in the Czech Republic, saying "they wouldn't treat him there".
Prosecutors allege employment for the complainants was arranged at McDonald's by Ms Bubencikova, who helped them fill out forms and did online employment tests.
"Each claimant was forced to work excess hours under the pretence of earning more money," said Mr Wilshire, but instead "they never saw any wages" and had no control of their bank accounts.
Ms Bubencikova said in initial job interviews with the complainants she was present and "was there because they couldn't speak English and I would interpret".
She told jurors there was a high turnover of staff at the branch.
Asked by Mr Fitzgibbon if there was any occasion she said the men "must" clean her house, she said: "No, because with us it's like men don't clean because that's considered being a job for a woman."
The trial continues.
