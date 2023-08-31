Peterborough Panthers famous speedway track faces closure
The owner of Peterborough Panthers speedway team has spoken of his sadness at the potential loss of their home.
The team has been operating from the popular track at the East of England Showground since 1970.
It is now set to be without a base in weeks due to a multi-million pound development of the showground to include homes and leisure facilities.
One of the most famous tracks in the country the team's owner said it would "be a huge loss to speedway".
Development plans for the 165-acre site have been revealed and include a leisure complex, up to 1,500 new homes, a hotel, a primary school and care home.
Buster Chapman, who has owned the top-tier Panthers for five years said: "Of course I'm upset. I want to carry on but that's the way it is. You can't fight it.
"You will never get them to change their views. It is the best race track in the country by far."
Mr Chapman has been in speedway for 30 years, also owns the King's Lynn Stars and wants to see the Panthers continue.
"It would be great to find another venue but that is the most difficult part," he said.
Ashley Butterfield, chief executive officer for the site's operators Asset Earned Power Group (AEPG), said the plans for the site would possibly take 10 years to complete and that it will be an amenity for many.
"Everything is there for the local community," he said. "There will be facilities and amenities for multi-generations, including a golf driving range for family entertainment."
Some who follow the Panthers want to see the team stay until the site is developed.
Programme editor Sarah Miles said: "I think it's horrible. It's been there for 50 years. It's loved by people not just in Peterborough but by people all over the world."
The plans are now being considered by Peterborough City Council, as things stand the team's last fixture could be on Monday 11 September.
