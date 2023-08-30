St Neots: Two arrested after pigeons found with swastikas carved on breasts
- Published
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of two pigeons that had swastikas carved into their breasts.
Cambridgeshire Police were called on 22 August to reports of dead birds that had been found mutilated in the High Street, St Neots.
A woman and a man, both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of a racial/religious public order offence.
They remained in custody, police said.
A arrested woman was 21 years old and from Baldock, Hertfordshire, while the man was aged 23 and from Chatteris in Cambridgeshire.
