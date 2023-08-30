A14 lorry driver arrested after collision near Newmarket
A lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified after a crash that left a man in a critical condition in hospital.
A Vauxhall Corsa and a lorry collided on the eastbound A14 near Chippenham on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border at about 04:50 BST on Tuesday.
The Vauxhall driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in Cambridge.
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the HGV, a 33-year-old man from Kent, has been released on bail.
The dual carriageway was closed in both directions while recovery took place.
The force asked witnesses to ring the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting Op Clements.
