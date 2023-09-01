Cambridge Cancer Hospital: Water supply fears over build
Fears over water supply in an area of severe environmental stress threaten a planned "world-class" cancer hospital.
Planners assessing the proposed Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital said there was currently "insufficient evidence" to confirm the development will not harm the water environment.
Water supply concerns have recently been raised about thousands of planned homes in south Cambridgeshire.
The hospital said it was working closing with the local authority.
In May, supporters of the new hospital - which would serve the East of England - were told the scheme would be fully funded by government.
Based at the city's Biomedical Campus, it would combine NHS clinical space with three new research institutes.
The East of England is the driest region in the UK and parts have been in drought for the past year.
The hospital is currently seeking approval from Cambridge City Council, whose principal planner Michael Sexton said at the time of the application in January an environmental statement was not required.
But upon a wider review "in the light of the potable water supply issue" it is now being sought.
Mr Sexton said: "Concern is raised as to whether the water resource needs of the proposed development alone, and in combination with other relevant proposed development, can be supplied sustainably."
The cancer hospital is being proposed on a site nearby a planned new children's hospital for the region, which has already received planning approval.
Mr Sexton said of the cancer hospital: "Insufficient evidence is currently available to confirm that development of this scale... will not harm the water environment, until it can be shown sustainable water supplies can be provided.
"It is considered that there is a potential significant adverse impact of the proposed development in relation to natural resources and water resources."
The application has been given a second extension of time - to 27 October - as "complex planning issues remain outstanding".
The outline business case for the hospital Case was approved by NHS England, the Department of Health and Social Care and HM Treasury earlier this month.
Matt Allen, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust director of new hospital construction, said: "Careful consideration of sustainability and environmental impact of new developments is incredibly important for future health and wellbeing.
"We are working closely with the local authority to consider the additional requests that we have recently received around the Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital, set against the backdrop of wider water resource challenges.
"We are working with our partners to find solutions that balance the unique water safety requirements of a hospital development and the wider future water resource implications, whilst enabling planning to be approved ahead of construction works beginning next year."
