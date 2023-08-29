Mill Road bridge: Cambridge car ban delayed by legal action
- Published
A ban on cars using a city bridge will not be introduced until a legal challenge gets resolved, according to Cambridgeshire County Council.
Campaign group Friends of Mill Road Bridge in Cambridge had challenged the plan, arguing that fines for using the bridge would create traffic elsewhere.
The council backed the car ban in March to encourage other modes of travel.
Buses, cyclists, emergency services, taxis and blue badge holders would still be able to use the bridge.
The restrictions were planned to be put in place this summer, but have been delayed by the action.
New infrastructure for a bus gate would be expected to include a number plate scanner to detect and fine non-exempt drivers.
The bridge is due to be closed between 25 September and 6 October, but only for roadworks.
'Snarl up traffic'
Friends of Mill Road Bridge said it wanted to see the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) "quashed entirely".
On its fundraising page, the group said: "Too many residents, workers, and traders all across the county need to be able to drive over the bridge without incurring fines.
"Train station, hospital visits, the list of local needs filled quickly by bridge access is infinite.
"Rerouting drivers to Coldhams Lane or Hills Road will only displace traffic and snarl up traffic nearby."
A county council spokesperson said: "We have received a legal challenge regarding the Mill Road Bridge decision. We have responded to the claim and are waiting for the court to determine the outcome of the challenge.
"In the meantime, we will be implementing some traffic calming on Mill Road - this will include installing a central traffic island and kerb realignment between Devonshire Road and Headly Street, as well as white lining and cycle symbols on the bridge.
"The above work does not include the infrastructure needed to implement the bus gate traffic restrictions."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk