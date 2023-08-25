Cambridgeshire man dies five days after car crashed off road
A man whose car left the road and came to rest in a ditch has died in hospital.
Brandon Francis, 21, was driving a black Ford Fiesta on the B1090 near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 12 August when the accident happened.
Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Bridge Street junction in Wood Walton, at 18:30 BST.
Mr Francis, of Old Weston near Molesworth, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and died on 17 August.
He was the only occupant in the car, which had been heading towards Monks Wood Road. No other vehicles were involved.
His family described him as a "much-loved son, brother and friend", police said.
Officers appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to contact them.
