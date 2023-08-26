New Wisbech Parkrun hailed a success
- Published
A new Parkrun that has been set up in a Fenland town has been hailed a success, with 130 people taking part in the first 5km (3.1 mile) event last week.
Wisbech Park in Cambridgeshire hosted people last Saturday wanting to test their speed or simply enjoy a stroll.
Due to the high turnout, they will now be put on every Saturday at 09:00, with a 2km (1.2-mile) junior run on Sundays.
Event director and Fenland council chairman Nick Meekins was "thrilled" the first Parkrun was "a huge success".
The average finish time for the inaugural event was 30 minutes, with the fastest runner, Brian Corleys, completing the 5km in just 17 minutes and 45 seconds.
The fastest female runner, Claudia Milburn, finished in 23 minutes and four seconds.
The events are free to enter, with registration recommended before taking part.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830