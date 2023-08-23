Review of Valium prescriptions due to long-term cases
Hundreds of people in England are due to have their Valium prescriptions reviewed over concerns they are taking the drug for too long.
The Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman investigated benzodiazepine prescriptions made by Change Grow Live (CGL) in Cambridgeshire.
The ombudsman said CGL should look into the cases of 343 other clients on similar long-term prescriptions.
The charity had "co-operated fully", the ombudsman's office said.
Benzodiazepines contain diazepam (brand name Valium) and are a class of medicines that can relieve nervousness, tension and other symptoms of anxiety.
The NHS recommends they should not be taken for more than four weeks. The ombudsman said the negative effects of longer-term prescriptions included increased dependence, withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behaviour.
Ombudsman chief executive Nigel Ellis said: "Clinicians need to weigh up the benefits and risks for patients who are taking these medicines long term, and should have a clear rationale for continuing to prescribe."
Inspectors looked into CGL following a complaint made about the service, which was operating on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council.
A clinician from the charity noted that in September 2022 for three out of nine clients there was not a "recorded rationale for the prescription" and that it was not in line with NHS England guidance.
The ombudsman's report said CGL was either not reviewing people's prescriptions regularly enough or not keeping proper records of the reviews.
The charity had 343 clients on long-term benzodiazepine prescriptions as part of its services, commissioned by 50 other councils in England.
The ombudsman recommended Cambridgeshire County Council take action within three months and ensured CGL reviewed its policy and improved its record-keeping.
Mr Ellis said both organisations had accepted the recommendations "which we welcome".
