Peterborough pool reopens after traces of bacteria found
A paddling pool closed after traces of Legionella bacteria were found is has reopened.
Peterborough's Central Park pool was shut for nearly two weeks after traces of the bacteria were found during routine inspections.
Peterborough City Council said it was not initially known which strain of Legionella was present in the water.
However, it was not made aware of anyone becoming ill as a result of visiting the paddling pool.
Some strains of the Legionella bacterium can cause illnesses such as Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever, while others do not, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
After further testing was carried out, the council said it was "pleased to announce" the pool's reopening.
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by its temporary closure," a council spokesperson said.
Peterborough's regional pool, which has itself had two separate instances of Legionella this year, will also close from 1 to 18 September while contractors deal with damaged asbestos in a ceiling void.
The council said there was no threat to customers and air monitoring had been carried out to confirm this.
Peterborough Lido will remain open until 17 September to offer residents another place to swim.
