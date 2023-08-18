Addenbrooke's Hospital and police probe medic's qualifications
A healthcare professional who allegedly worked at a hospital without the appropriate qualifications is being investigated by police.
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is also investigating the worker, who was based at Addenbrooke's Urgent Treatment Centre.
It is alleged they did not have the qualifications "appropriate to their advance practice role".
Cambridgeshire Police said it was contacted by the hospital on Monday.
A spokesperson for the trust said the person no longer worked for Cambridge University Hospitals.
According to the hospital's website, the Urgent Treatment Centre is for patients who need to see a doctor or nurse out-of-hours but are not in a life-threatening condition.
It is based near the accident and emergency department, with patients referred via the NHS 111 service.
The hospital said it had also notified NHS England and the Care Quality Commission, and the Health and Care Professions Council had taken action to suspend the individual's professional registration.
"An investigation is under way into allegations that a registered healthcare professional worked in the Urgent Treatment Centre without the qualifications appropriate to their advanced practice role," the trust's statement said.
"We are working with our regulators and patient safety remains our top priority.
"As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time."
Police confirmed they were making inquiries and said it would be inappropriate to comment further "at this early stage".
