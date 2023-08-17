Cambridge appeal as woman found dead after car crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman's death and a car crash earlier this month.
A silver Vauxhall Astra crashed in Croft Holme Lane, in Cambridge, at about 05:00 BST on 4 August.
Officers said they found a woman, 52, from Cambridge, "about 500 metres away who did not receive medical treatment - however, she was found dead in her home on 10 August".
Police said it was not known whether her death was linked to the accident.
Appealing for witnesses, the force wrote on Facebook: "It is not known at this time whether her death is linked to the collision but a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on a date to be set.
"No other vehicles are believed to have been involved."
Police said no further details would be released.
