Wilbraham farmer crushed by heavy machinery, hears inquest
- Published
A farm manager died after being crushed by a drill machine, an inquest has heard.
Christopher Ascroft, 65, suffered rib fractures and crushing to the chest, which resulted in asphyxiation, in February 2022.
The inquest in Peterborough was told Mr Ascroft was working at Wilbraham Farms, near Cambridge, when the incident occurred.
Mr Ascroft was pronounced dead at the scene.
The hearing was told Mr Ascroft went under the machinery to adjust a centre jack when changing some tyres, and it slid and trapped him.
'Didn't get a response'
Philip Baines, head tractor driver at the site, worked with Mr Ascroft on the day.
Mr Baines said they had borrowed three jacks from a neighbour and there was not an instruction manual, so they analysed the safest way to complete the task.
Mr Ascroft noticed a problem and decided to go under the machinery to adjust a jack while Mr Baines located a centre bolt.
He said: "The whole drill came down on top of us.
"I shouted to Chris to see if he was OK and I didn't get a response."
The inquest heard Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue services were called and they had to work out a way to safely lift the machine.
James Ball, station commander, said: "The position Chris was in made it difficult to get to. There were so many moving parts. The drill components moved independently."
'Heart not pumping'
Carla Kester, leading operations manager for East of England Ambulance Service, told the jury Mr Ascroft was eventually freed and transferred to the ambulance stretcher.
She said: "An assessment was made showing no signs of a pulse and heart was not pumping."
Coroner Simon Milburn read out a statement from pathologist Dr Martin Goddard, which said Mr Ascroft died as a result of a chest injury and rib fractures that rendered him unable to breathe.
Mr Ascroft's family was at the inquest and his son Jonathan gave a short eulogy about his father, saying how much he loved farming, rugby and cricket.
The 65-year-old had worked as a farmer at Wilbraham Farms for 40 years.
The inquest continues.
