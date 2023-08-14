Sock thrown out of Cambridgeshire car leads to drug arrest
A man has been arrested after a sock was found by police with drugs and about £335 inside after it was thrown from a car.
Cambridgeshire Police said the "bizarre twist" happened after it attempted to stop an erratic driver on the A10 between Stretham and Little Thetford.
"The driver sent his socks flying out of the passenger window", it said.
Officers retrieved "the airborne sock" and arrested the man for possession with intent to supply, it added.
