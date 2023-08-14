Fordham Grade II listed restaurant building catches fire
Firefighters have attended a blaze at a Grade II listed restaurant building.
Crews were called to the Indian Garden Restaurant on Church Street, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, just before 06:00 BST.
Firefighters attended from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell and Sawston, along with assistance from Suffolk fire and Rescue Service.
The road is likely to remain closed for a considerable amount of time, emergency services said. Residents have been encouraged to avoid the area.
