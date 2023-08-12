On-strike Cambridge doctors asked to return to labour ward
The British Medical Association has agreed some of its members can return to hospital for one night because of low staffing in a labour ward.
The BMA said it accepted a request from the NHS for doctors to work Saturday's night shift at an obstetrics unit in Cambridge University Hospital.
Junior doctors are staging a four-day walkout in an ongoing dispute over pay.
A BMA spokesman said it granted a "limited derogation" and said its main concern was patient safety.
"We want to thank the trust and regional team, along with NHS England, for flagging appropriate concerns in a timely way," said the BMA spokesman.
"Our priority is patient safety."
A Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said "derogations are made to ensure safe staffing levels".
The trust's maternity wards are located at the Rosie Hospital, which sits beside Addenbrookes Hospital.
