Legionella shuts Peterborough paddling pool
A children's paddling pool has been closed after traces of Legionella bacteria were found.
The pool, at Peterborough's Central Park, was closed by the city council on Wednesday.
It was identified during routine testing but the strain was not confirmed, the council said.
Legionella is the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires' disease - a type of pneumonia. The pool would remain closed until further notice.
On its website, the council said: "It's important to note that we have not been notified of anyone with confirmed or suspected Legionellosis linked to this venue."
It added that specialist contractors had carried out chemical flushing and further testing at the pool.
"We are working with our environmental health team to ensure that the safety of the public is paramount as a precaution and will provide regular updates."