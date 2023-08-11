Cambridge student swims English Channel in memory of grandpa
A Cambridge University student who swam the English Channel in memory of her grandfather said it was the most painful swim of her life.
Evie Anema, 23, was stung by jellyfish and suffered from seasickness during the 30-mile (48km) challenge.
The former Norwich Swan Swimming Club competitor was raising money for a Lowestoft charity which cared for her grandpa Derek who had Alzheimer's disease and died in 2018.
She has so far raised £5,000.
"The solo channel swim was one of the toughest things I have ever done," Evie said.
"My first three hours were in the pitch black. My arms have never ached so much from the miles of swimming."
Evie, who is a lifeguard and studying to become a vet, spent two years training for the challenge, which she completed in just over 11 hours.
Hundreds of swimmers attempt to cross the English Channel, between Dover and Calais, each year. Many have died doing so.
Evie added: "It wasn't until about five minutes from the French shores that I truly believed I would make it.
"As I touched the rocks I knew the last 30 miles of pain and months of training had been worth it. The first thing I wanted to do was give my dad a huge hug and call my mum."
Geoff Stevens, director of the Pathways Care Farm in Lowestoft in Suffolk, which had cared for Derek, said: "Evie has achieved something truly incredible and I know her Grandpa would be very proud of her.
"The money she has raised will go a long way in helping more people like Derek who are affected by Alzheimer's disease."
