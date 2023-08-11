Dog rescued from rabbit hole by Cambridgeshire firefighters

Firefighters getting to a dog down a holeCambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service
Crews were called to a field in Eaton Ford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, to get to Poppy

An inquisitive dog has been rescued from a rabbit hole after she became stuck.

Poppy became trapped in a field in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

The fire service joked that it was "a ruff morning" for her but luckily trained animal rescue firefighters were on hand to get to her, in the riverside area off Brook Road in Eaton Ford.

It was a "pawfect" rescue, and she was reunited with her "relieved family", it added.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service
Poppy was rescued safely and reunited with her relieved family, a fire service said

