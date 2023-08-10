Peterborough paedophile jailed again for sex offender breaches
A paedophile recalled to prison just weeks after being released has been sentenced for breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Justin Barrs, 25, of Bretton, Peterborough, was convicted of making indecent images in 2018 and 2020.
During a routine check of his phone in April officers found he was using online chat sites.
He was jailed for 40 months during a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 3 August.
Barrs also admitted three charges of failing to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders Register.
As a registered sex offender, Barrs was bound by conditions upon his release from prison on 26 January, including presenting his mobile phone to a police station on 4 April, after he moved from Suffolk.
Officers discovered he had created three usernames for online chat sites and had deleted SnapChat, which he had been using, the force said.
Barrs admitted he had been part of an online group for 13 to 19-year-olds and said, "I'm an idiot".
Det Con Jon Edwards said: "Protecting children and vulnerable people from harm is one of our top priorities and I am very pleased Barrs breaches of his release conditions were discovered so he could be brought back before the courts.
"I would urge parents and carers to talk to their children about the dangers of phones, social media and the importance of online safety."
