University of Cambridge training continues for Ukrainian students
A Ukrainian medical student who has been forced to flee her home twice due to Russian invasions said the chance to train in the UK was critical for gaining more skills.
Elina Sushchenko has been volunteering as a nurse at hospitals in Kharkiv but hopes to become a surgeon.
She is one of 21 students from the city undertaking a seven-week placement with the University of Cambridge.
The programme, which offers clinical training, is in its second year.
Ms Sushchenko said she hoped to help others by learning key skills.
The fifth-year medical student was born in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, but fled to Kharkiv when her home city was seized by Russian-backed rebels in 2014.
She said: "Kharkiv is now under attack, so at the age of 22 I've actually seen two invasions. Emotionally that has been hard, especially at such a young age.
"But I also try to look at it as a time of opportunity. We are the future generation of Ukraine; we need to rebuild our country.
"If we only stay focused on negative emotions, we cannot help. I hope to become a surgeon and we need to get more skills - to study, get experience and take this back to Ukraine and help others."
The twinning partnership with Kharkiv National Medical University sees the students continue their practical studies at the School of Clinical Medicine and at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Royal Papworth Hospital and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.
Kharkiv National Medical University said the placement offered "incredible value" for students who had mostly been relegated to online classes due to the Covid pandemic and war.
Paul Wilkinson, clinical dean, said: "Medicine is people-centred and the work of a doctor is about focusing on the needs of individuals, so it goes without saying that this kind of in-person learning with patients is vital for young medics."
A spokesperson for Kharkiv National Medical University said: "As a front line city, Kharkiv has been seeing an influx of wounded patients in its hospitals and clinics. This means that our students have limited access to patients for practical training, which could have an impact on their future education."
