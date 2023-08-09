Wisbech: Buggies left by airport travellers get new lease of life
- Published
Buggies and pushchairs left unclaimed at an airport are getting a new lease of life, thanks to a small charity.
Fenland Family and Baby Bank, based in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has secured a contract to re-sell equipment left behind at Stansted Airport in Essex.
Charity founder Rachel Green said she found it "mind-boggling" that dozens of buggies were left unclaimed in the terminal and car parks.
"It's scary times for people - families are struggling," she said.
The charity, set up in 2020 and based in Union Street, works to support local families that are trying to manage amid the cost-of-living crisis.
It provides pre-loved baby equipment as well as car seats, cots, clothes and toys at reduced cost.
A spokesman for Stansted Airport said it was "delighted to be able to help families in this way".
Ms Green said she collected 24 pushchairs from the waste management team at Stansted Airport on Tuesday - and had only two left.
"Some of them are worth £500 to £1,000 but families are struggling, they haven't got a thousand pounds to spend on a pushchair or a pram," she said.
"We wash them, clean them, make sure they're safe and then they're priced up ready to go out. Some were broken.
"We have people coming here from Peterborough, from Cambridge, Boston - all over - and donations are coming from Wimblington, Doddington, Chatteris, Peterborough, Holbeach - everywhere.
"The shop is open for everyone, it's not means-tested, but we do ask you to be appreciative and not to take advantage."
'Mind-boggling'
Ms Green said she was inspired to contact Stansted after hearing how another baby bank charity in London had received a large donation of pushchairs from American Airlines.
"It's horrible to see so much going to waste where there's no need, so we're working with Stansted to expand our recycling with them," she said.
"It's mind-boggling to see how many pushchairs people leave behind.
"It is recycling after all, another way they don't go to the tip. It's good for the environment."
The airport spokesman added that the exact number of unclaimed buggies was unknown but amounted to hundreds over the years.
He said: "A new partnership has been formed with Fenland Families and Baby Bank and we made our first donation of 40 buggies and prams last month.
"The initiative forms part of our zero to landfill policy. Our other initiatives include donating food and toiletries surrendered at security to local foodbanks."