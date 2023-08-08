Cambridgeshire libraries receive award for refugee support work
The support offered to refugees at Cambridgeshire's public libraries has been recognised with a Libraries of Sanctuary award.
It was given by City of Sanctuary UK, which co-ordinates services to help asylum seekers and migrants.
A visitor to an Improve Your English group in Cambridge said: "You go inside and you feel comfortable."
Staff and volunteers had "gone above and beyond to welcome people", according to City of Sanctuary UK.
Cambridgeshire has 33 county council-run and 12 community-run libraries.
Staff and volunteers pledged to work towards the City of Sanctuary award in 2022.
They raised awareness of the issues facing people in the asylum system, as well as providing support.
City of Sanctuary UK chief officer Sian Summers-Rees said the team had brought "the community together and raised awareness of the reasons people are forced to move".
Anyone who lives, works, visits or studies in Cambridgeshire can join the library service.
The free membership enables new arrivals to access language learning resources and free digital skills courses, including modules on finding a job and money management.
The council's migrant champion Alex Bulat, Labour councillor and vice-chairwoman of the communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, said the award "demonstrates that our libraries are a safe and inclusive space for everyone".
