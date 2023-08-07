A10: One dead, one seriously hurt as two BMWs crash near Royston
A man has died and another driver has been seriously injured in a crash involving two BMWs.
It happened on the A10 between Royston and Melbourn at about 22:30 BST on Friday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The driver of a BMW 3 Series, a 24-year-old man from Bassingbourn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 40s from Cambridge, who was driving a BMW 330i M-Sport, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the cars were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash.
Sgt Dan Newton said: "A young man has tragically lost his life in this collision and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, or either car prior to it, to get in touch."