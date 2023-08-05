Thunderstorms warning issued for East of England
A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms has been issued for the East of England.
The Met Office said Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk will all be affected.
The warning has been put in place from 11:00 to 22:00 BST.
Forecasters warned there may be some flooding and travel disruption.
The Met Office has named this latest storm to hit the UK Antoni.
It said in the East of England, there was potential for 15-25mm (0.6-1in) of rain to fall locally within the space of an hour and possibly 30-40mm (1.2-1.6in) to accumulate in two to three hours.
Lightning and hail could be "additional hazards", it added.
It is the second time in the week a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the eastern area.
On Wednesday, Tan Lane in Caister-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was flooded after heavy downpours.
