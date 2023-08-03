Doddington driver killed in A1421 Haddenham crash named
A man who died in a crash on the A1421 near Haddenham in Cambridgeshire has been named as 20-year-old Tom Spencer.
Mr Spencer, of Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene on 28 July.
Cambridgeshire Police said a red Seat Ibiza driven by Mr Spencer collided with a blue Kia Sportage on Sutton Road.
The driver and passenger of the Kia both suffered life-changing injuries and remain in Addenbrooke's Hospital.
The man and woman, from Haddenham, are both in their 60s.
Police want to speak to a tractor driver who was seen in the area around the time of the crash.
Sgt Duncan Hall, from the road policing unit, said: "A man has sadly lost his life in this collision and my thoughts are with his family and those who have been injured.
"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage of either car in the build-up to the collision, as this could greatly help our investigation."
