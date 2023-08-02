'Dangerous' methods at Peterborough fireworks factory caused death
A pyrotechnic employee died following explosions caused by "dangerous" methods of making fireworks, a coroner has concluded.
Brendan Ledgister, 24, was working for Le Maitre Ltd in Peterborough when a product he was using ignited and caused two explosions on 2 October 2018.
The father, from Peterborough, died the next day from multiple organ injuries and massive burns, the inquest heard.
A company director said practices at the plant had since been made safer.
Assistant coroner, Keith Morton KC, recorded a narrative conclusion of death at Peterborough Town Hall.
The inquest heard Mr Ledgister was making two large fireworks, including a 10kg (22lb) fountain, and was hand-mixing materials when the explosions occurred, causing fatal injuries.
The inquest was told hand-mixing had been commonly used at the factory, while ball bearings were added to prevent mixtures going lumpy.
In his conclusion, Mr Morton repeated the finding that this method and the use of ball bearings "was a very dangerous thing to do" as it could cause electrostatic friction.
The inquest was also informed about other unsafe practices found at the plant by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
These included a lack of anti-static measures and humidity controls to help deter explosions.
The inquest heard anti-static flooring in the room Mr Ledgister had worked in was not properly installed and testing was carried out by an untrained member of staff, who did not understand that the readings taken broke safety rules.
Mr Morton said: "Overall, therefore, the working practices required Brendan to work with materials that were susceptible to combustion in an environment where there was a risk of ignition, as in fact occurred."
Outlining present-day practices, joint managing director Karen Cornacchia told the inquest hand-mixing had stopped and procedures that fully complied with health and safety rules had been introduced.
A safety compliance manager with 35 years' experience in explosives had also been taken on since Mr Ledgister's death.
Le Maitre was found guilty of breaching health and safety regulations in March and fined £500,000, plus costs of £20,788.65.
Workers were killed in previous incidents at Le Maitre in 1988 and 1990.
The firm went into liquidation after Mr Ledgister's death, but it was reformed as LM140121 Ltd with the same management.
Commenting during the inquest, Mr Ledgister's father Gladstone said he and his son were "inseparable", adding that Brendan "loved and cherished his daughter" who was only six months old when he died.
He said his death had "left a big hole in my heart".
Mr Ledgister's girlfriend Chelsey Berriman said: "Becoming a dad was by far the happiest moment in his [Brendan's] life. He is missed immeasurable amounts."
