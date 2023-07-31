TikTok musician Anna Lapwood speaks of ordeal as stalker jailed
- Published
A musician and TikTok star feared for her safety when she was pursued across the US by a stalker who then hassled her on her return to the UK.
Anna Lapwood, 27, was followed on tour by Elliott Bennett, who then repeatedly turned up at a University of Cambridge college where she is director of music.
The organist has spoken of the ordeal as Bennett, from the US, was jailed.
"It got to the point that he refused to go away - I felt threatened and had to be escorted everywhere," she said.
"For me, what started as a seemingly innocent encounter while on tour in the US grew into me becoming harassed in such a way that I feared for my safety and for those around me."
The 27-year-old, who is also a conductor and broadcaster, racks up millions of views on TikTok for her late-night recitals at the Royal Albert Hall.
She was performing in the US in March when Bennett, 36, followed her coast to coast, attended every concert and the after-show meet-and-greets.
He initially asked for a photo of them together but his obsessive behaviour "rapidly intensified" and he plagued her for three months, Cambridgeshire Police said.
'Really terrifying'
"I like to think the best of people and to think 'oh that will be the last time, they'll have realised it's wrong now', " said Miss Lapwood.
"But the reality is that some people don't understand boundaries or heed warnings.
"The situation can escalate quickly and in a really terrifying way."
Bennett sent her letters declaring his love and, at one event, he took her hand, got down on one knee and said they should be together.
When she told him she had a boyfriend, he replied he "can't accept that", and later chased Miss Lapwood and her boyfriend across a carpark after they left a hotel.
On her return to the UK, Miss Lapwood performed at the Royal Albert Hall and felt "terrified" when he turned up after the show, police said.
In the following days, having a bought a one-way ticket from the US, Bennett repeatedly busked outside Pembroke College in Cambridge.
When asked to leave, he told staff he had a spiritual connection with his victim, they cared for one another, she inspired him and that they were both geniuses.
'Tough few months'
On Wednesday, Bennett, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking and was jailed for six months and given an indefinite restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court.
"It's been a tough few months, and I think the big thing that it's taught me, is that when something like this starts, we shouldn't hesitate to report it," said Miss Lapwood.
"I wanted to share my experience because being stalked is so awful, yet it's too easy to think that something isn't serious enough to involve the police.
"I gave my statements and within a short time, he was arrested.
"It felt like a strangely big moment the first time I could go for a coffee by myself again."
Det Con Timothy Taylor, who investigated, praised Miss Lapwood for her bravery and said he hoped her story would give other victims the courage to speak out.