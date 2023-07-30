Cambridge Folk Festival: Rufus Wainwright shares 'joyous' memories

This was the first time Rufus Wainwright appeared on the main stage in his own right
By Nic Rigby
BBC News, Cambridge

Musical legend Rufus Wainwright has revealed his strong family ties to the Cambridge Folk Festival.

He played on the main stage by himself for the first time, following in the footsteps of father Loudon Wainwright III and sister Martha Wainwright.

He said: "I have a lot of early memories of being here. It was an altogether joyous experience."

Christina McNally, of the Cambridge Folk Festival team, said it had been "an exceptional festival so far".

Wainwright said: "Cambridge may have been the first large stage me and my sister performed at because we would get up and sing Dead Skunk with my dad."

"I always remember enjoying it and remember there being a lot of beer, and I might have snuck a few for myself."

Cambridge-based Emily Fraser said the festival audience "take time to listen to you"

Meanwhile, Cambridge singer-songwriter Emily Fraser performed on Stage 3.

She said she had grown up with the festival, and had looked forward to it every year.

Saturday also saw performances from Americana duo Ferris and Sylvester, Canadian singer songwriter Julian Taylor, and protest singer Grace Petrie on the main stage.

Canadian singer-songwriter Julian Taylor brought his roots-oriented folk and soul to the festival

Ms McNally, of the Cambridge Folk Festival team, said: "The amazing music, beautiful weather and fantastic audiences have made for an exceptional festival so far.

"So many highlights have included blistering sets from the likes of Arrested Development and Gangstagrass, igniting the event with their unique and musically ground-breaking blend of bluegrass and hip-hop.

"A much-anticipated performance from legendary artist Rufus Wainwright, followed by Niteworks helped conclude Saturday night in true festival style."

