Car crashes into Indian restaurant but misses Great Shelford diners
- Published
Diners - and a car driver - had a lucky escape when a car crashed through the wall of an Indian restaurant.
The white car smashed in to Zara Indian Cuisine in Great Shelford, near Cambridge, on Tuesday night.
It came through the bar area, which was empty at the time, as Cambridgeshire Live first reported.
Restaurant co-owner Khaled Ahmed said the car driver was unhurt and all the diners and staff were safely evacuated from the building.
He told the BBC that about 20 people, including staff, were in the restaurant when the crash happened at about 19:30 BST.
"It was quite scary but luckily no-one was in the bar area - usually it is quite busy," he said.
"We had a lucky escape, but thankfully everyone is fine."
He said the driver of the car was assessed by paramedics over the phone and checked at the scene by police officers, before being taken home by one of the restaurant customers.
The car was removed after a building inspector deemed it safe to do so, and work to fix the damage took place on Wednesday.
Mr Ahmed said: "The main thing is no-one was hurt and we're really excited to say we should be open again this evening."